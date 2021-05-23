Wokingham.Today

VE Day marked by care home

by Jess Warren0
VE Day
Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

CELEBRATIONS to mark VE Day were held at a care home last week.

West Oak Care Home, in Wokingham, run  by Barchester Healthcare, commemorated the 76th anniversary of VE Day with an afternoon of reminiscence and storytelling on Thursday, May 13.

The residents shared their experiences during this time while enjoying eating a selection of sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, tea and a glass of bubbly.

The care home staff and residents also observed the national two-minute silence and listened to Churchill’s speech and an address from the Queen, as well as singing along to Dame Vera Lynn’s music throughout the day.#

READ MORE: IN THE COMMUNITY: West Oak Care Home welcomes return of live music

Staff were educated by the residents on how the ration books, identity cards and clothing books worked.

The residents discussed how different things were then to how they are now.

The care home’s life enrichment programme aims to keep residents active, and provides a daily choice of physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

For more information, visit barchester.com

Read more

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

RISING: Coronavirus cases per 100,000 in Wokingham borough increase, making Tier 1 review unlikely

Phil Creighton

Wokingham independent shops launch call for shoppers to support them

Phil Creighton

International artist Marva King performs in Wokingham to launch Prince-inspired Jamma Music

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.