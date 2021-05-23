VE Day marked by care home

CELEBRATIONS to mark VE Day were held at a care home last week.

West Oak Care Home, in Wokingham, run by Barchester Healthcare, commemorated the 76th anniversary of VE Day with an afternoon of reminiscence and storytelling on Thursday, May 13.

The residents shared their experiences during this time while enjoying eating a selection of sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, tea and a glass of bubbly.

The care home staff and residents also observed the national two-minute silence and listened to Churchill’s speech and an address from the Queen, as well as singing along to Dame Vera Lynn’s music throughout the day.#

Staff were educated by the residents on how the ration books, identity cards and clothing books worked.

The residents discussed how different things were then to how they are now.

The care home’s life enrichment programme aims to keep residents active, and provides a daily choice of physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

