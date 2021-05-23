Vegan camping festival in Dinton Pastures

A VEGAN camping festival is set to entertain visitors to Dinton Pastures next month.

VFest UK, a three-day weekend vegan food and camping festival, will run from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13.

The festival will take place at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

Events include vegan reggae artist Macka B, vegan TV chef Matt Pritchard, and host of the BBC’s first vegan cookery show, Dirty Vegan.

A Rise and Shine DJ set and family friendly shows will also be performed on the day, including Mobius Look, a talk from Extinction Rebellion co-founder, Roger Hallam on environmental issues and a speaker from Greenpeace speaking about plastic-free and zero waste lifestyles.

Yoga classes, a club night, and circus skills workshops will also be held.

With a variety of vegan world food dishes to choose from on the day, there will be an on-site bar with a choice of vegan alcohol, and non alcoholic drinks, juices, smoothies, tea and coffee.

Victoria Bryceson, VFest UK organiser, said: “We started VFest UK because we love our existing vegan events but these generally focus on helping people to take the first steps to going vegan.

“Veganism is such a wonderful way of living that we really wanted to celebrate this and a huge weekend party seems like the perfect way to do this.”

She added: “We are also proud that our festival is 100% vegan, palm oil free and single use plastic free. And 100% of the profits will go to our charity, Miracle’s Mission, to help build the UK’s first disabled animal rehabilitation centre.”

With caring for animals being at the centre of the event, this dog-friendly festival is welcoming guests to bring along their pups for the weekend.

Visitors can bring their own tent to three designated camping areas: Standard Camping, Family Camping and Quiet Camping, in an area away from the main stage and entertainment.

Adult tickets cost £40 and child tickets £20.

For more information, visit vfestuk.co.uk