Vickie’s running to help Kim keep Sean close to her

This weekend, a borough champion is hoping to raise money in memory of her nephew.

Vickie Robertson, founder of domestic abuse charity Kaleidoscopic UK, will be running the Brighton Half Marathon on Sunday, June 27, in memory of her nephew.

Sean Myers, from Bracknell, passed away two months ago after battling bladder cancer. He was just 17.

Now, after running in the event last year to help fund Sean’s treatment, Miss Robertston wants to extend her support to the family by raising more money for them this year.

She is hoping to raise around £500 to enable Sean’s family to create a special memento of him.

Sean’s mother, Kim Sharman, wishes to turn his ashes into jewellery stones to keep him by their side.

Miss Robertson explained her nephew was the “most kind-hearted person” she knew.

“Seano was so caring and he always thought about others, I really wish we could emulate that kindness onto everyone”, she said.

Having spent his last four weeks at Thames Valley Hospice, Miss Roberston spoke of how the staff were “fantastic” with Sean.

She explained the hospice arranged special video calls from his favourite rappers to put a smile on his face during his stay.

Praising the hospice for their care, Miss Robertson said they supported Sean really well during his final weeks.

She added: “I really want to do this to, not only help my family, but to also raise awareness that cancer can affect anyone at any time.

“Last year, I had such a lovely response from the community so I want to thank everyone for their continuous support towards our family and I’m looking forward to running again for Seano this year.”

Kim Sharman expressed her thanks towards Miss Roberston for her fundraising efforts and said she has the “purest and kindest heart ever”.

“Vickie always continues to be by our side and is always supporting and looking after me and the family”, she said.

“She is truly an inspiration and I couldn’t be more proud of her, she’s the best auntie and sister ever and she continues to not only keep helping me but loads of other families.”

To donate, visit gofund.me/c3efb025