Victims First launches live chat help service

A SERVICE that helps victims of crime and abuse in Berkshire has launched new live chat access to make it easier for people to get in touch.

It allows people to log on to the Victims First website and chat in confidence with specialists who can offer support and help.

Matthew Barber, the deputy police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, was pleased that the new service has been launched.

“Live Chat enhances our existing service, providing an additional and valuable route to support,” he said.

“Not everyone feels able to pick up the phone and ask for help so Live Chat will be of particular benefit to people who would prefer to make initial contact or have the whole conversation online.

“It also offers a discreet way for victims to access support, which is extremely important especially for victims of domestic abuse who may be living under the same roof as their abuser.”

To use the service, which will be staffed by trained officers during Victims First opening hours, log on to www.victims-first.org.uk or call Victims First on 0300 1234 148.

The service is free and can support any victim or witness of crime in the Thames Valley regardless of the incident, when it took place or whether or not the crime has been reported to the police.