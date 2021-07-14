Wokingham.Today

Views sought over lido proposal

THE JOURNEY towards Wargrave Lido has taken another step after organisers launched a community survey about the project last month.

In preparation for a planning application, the team behind the Wargrave Lido project is canvassing residents’ views to hear if they would use a community swimming pool.

The group of villagers is campaigning for a 25-metre pool in the village and is set to submit an application in the near future.

On social media, the team said a village lido would help residents “embrace” Wargrave’s riverfront setting and encourage safe and efficient swimming.

READ MORE: Mermaids prepare for Bristol Channel swim

“Living by the river makes it even more essential we have safe and proficient swimmers,” it wrote.

“Our mission is to bring everyday swimming to everyone in Wargrave.”

The questionnaire asks residents about their swimming habits and experiences, including how often and why they swim, where they go for a dip, and whether they would use a lido.

The Wargrave Lido team added a pool would help people “young and old” develop their swimming skills and enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of the sport.

To take part in the survey, visit: www.tinyurl.com/4ecw3usc

Find out more about the Wargrave Lido project here: www.facebook.com/WargraveLido

