Views wanted on plans to transform cycling routes across Wokingham borough

CYCLISTS in Woodley and Earley can share their views on new plans to link up the borough with Reading.

It comes after the borough council was awarded £576,650 to improve cycling and walking facilities by the Department for Transport, as we revealed last year.

It could see improvements along the A4 London Road, and potential links to the Thames Valley Park. It also includes improvements to Woodley town centre, Woodlands Avenue, Church Road, Culver Lane and Anderson Avenue.

Plans are also underway to improve cycling facilities outside Wokingham town centre, including the A329 London Road, Seaford Road, Goodchild Road, Wescott Road, Easthampstead Road, Denton Road and Luckley Path.

“We want to make cycling easier without disrupting other road and footpath users,” said Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport.

“We believe improvements at any of these locations would allow us to provide high quality segregated routes, making it safer to cycle and encouraging even more residents to get on their bikes.”

The consultation runs until Friday, March 26. More detailed plans on the projects will be consulted on later this year.