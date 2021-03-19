Vikki’s walking 100km for her late uncle Tim

A WOMAN is hoping to raise money for a hospice in memory of her uncle this May.

Vikki Harris, 32, is taking on a 100km (62 miles) walk from London to Brighton with all funds raised going to the Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice in Reading.

Vikki’s uncle, Tim Walsh, received care at the hospice before he passed away from cancer in November 2019.

The hospice provides care services and support for people living with life-limiting conditions.

Starting on the morning of Saturday, May 29, Vikki will walk alongside thousands of people for the socially distanced walk from London, through the Surrey and Sussex countryside, finishing at Brighton racecourse the next day.

After originally signing up to last year’s event, which got cancelled due to Covid-19, Vikki has managed to keep training throughout lockdown.

Vikki says: “My uncle Tim fought a long battle with cancer, but in his last few months the hospice gave him the most fantastic support, care and love.

“I want to give something back to say thank you and help them continue to support other families who are going through difficult times.”

She also plans to boost her fundraising efforts by wearing fancy dress at Morrisons Woosehill Store where she works.

Alison Edwards, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Duchess of Kent Hospice, says: “Despite the ongoing challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic, Vikki has remained completely dedicated to this challenge and we are so grateful she has chosen to support the hospice in tribute to her much-loved uncle Tim.

“We remain heavily reliant on individuals fundraising for us and every pound raised will help us to be there when it matters for other families.”

To support Vikki in her fundraising challenge log on to justgiving.com/fundraising/Vikki-Harris5