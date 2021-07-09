Village creates a lasting tribute to ‘Mr Twyford’

A PORTRAIT has been unveiled to honour one man’s dedication to the Twyford community.

Gordon Storey, who died aged 72 in February, is being commemorated with a framed photograph in Age Concern Twyford and District’s day centre, on Polehampton Close.

The portrait, taken by village resident Asya Barskaya at a Twyford Fun Run event, was presented by Maidenhead MP Theresa May on Friday, June 25 – what would have been Mr Storey’s 73rd birthday.

Ms Barskaya said she felt “honoured” to have her photograph chosen, after being close to Mr Storey for many years.

“He basically got me involved with photographing a lot of local events,” she said. “He helped me create these memories.

“He was a lovely, lovely man and this made me very emotional, happy and proud.”

Mrs May with Ms Heffernan, from the Age Concern Centre. Picture: ABL Photography

The photographer said when she captured the photo, she wanted to take a snapshot that represented Mr Storey in his element. She felt the image shows his personality and his spirit.

“I know that a lot of the time, photographs will outlive us,” Ms Barskaya added. “To know this image in particular will be in a public place is a wonderful feeling.”

Mr Storey’s wife Jo Jo, and their daughter Tilly, were also given a framed portrait to take home.

Mrs May, who spoke at the unveiling, said she has many fond memories of Mr Storey who she deems a key figure in Twyford.

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends,” she said. “The village owes a great deal to Gordon who did so much to bring the whole community together and bring new life to Twyford.”

The MP said Mr Storey was always looking for new ideas to help the community and enhance the area.

“He was for so many simply Mr Twyford,” she added. “I know that his memory will live on and the community spirit that he inspired will also continue.”

Mr Storey lived in Twyford for 42 years and was heavily devoted to the village. He was the force behind Twyford Charities Together, which helped raise money for a range of organisations over the years including Age Concern, Camp Mohawk and Building for the Future.

Robin Yeadon, trustee of the Age Concern and chairman of Twyford Together, said Mr Storey was a key driver behind positive changes at the Day Centre.

“Gordon Storey was a great supporter of the Centre, and the Trustees and Day Centre Manager, Debs Heffernan, felt it was right to honour him,” he said. “We found a wonderful picture taken by Asya Barskaya, had it enlarged and framed by David Meadowcroft at The Picture Framer.”

Mr Yeadon said it was lovely to see Mrs May unveil the portrait and say a few words.

“It was especially poignant that this took place on June 25 which would have been Gordon’s Birthday, and wonderful that his wife Jo Jo and daughter Tilly could be there too,” he added.

“We were lucky to have so many people at the unveiling. The only person missing sadly was Gordon.”

The picture will now be displayed in the conservatory at the site on Polehampton Close, to honour Mr Storey’s involvement in Age Concern over the years.