Village gets digging for its big tree planting plan

TWYFORD Parish Council wants to make the village even more green — but it needs residents’ help.



To honour National Tree Week, which is taking place at the end of the year, it wants to plant 25 more trees on Stanlake Meadow as part of The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project.



The programme, which was launched last year by the Howard family, aims to plant a forest in the village.



So far, 75 trees have been planted on Stanlake Meadow — but the team wants to hit triple figures in 2021.



A spokesperson for The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project said: “The idea for this project started after feeling disillusioned by all the negative news about our environment.



“Our idea is to re-wild the area of Stanlake Meadow which borders the copse at the far end of the playing fields.



“We would like to involve as many members of our community as possible as it’s the Twyford residents who will benefit from the project.”



They said they hope to build on the programme each year and create a space to be enjoyed by future generations.



In a bid to make this year’s project a reality, Twyford Parish Council is now encouraging residents to donate to the cause.



So far, it has raised nearly £1,500 of its £2,000 target, and each resident gets to purchase a tree of their choice from the list when donating.



Twyford parish councillor Malcolm Bray said: “This idea proved very popular and an uplifting event was enjoyed last autumn. [It was] something special to set against the restrictions imposed by Covid-19.



“It was so popular that sponsorship soon outstripped available trees.”



He thanked the Howard family for the original idea.



“We look forward to further success in 2021,” Cllr Bray added.



Alongside donating to the cause, villagers are also invited to plant their own trees to mark National Tree Week.



The spokesperson for The Big Twyford Tree Project said: “If you are a nature lover or just want to be more involved with your community, do pledge to plant your own tree and get involved with the project this year.



“We now all know the importance of these communal spaces, whether it’s a chance to get exercise, a place to meet friends or to enjoy the simple pleasures that the natural environment offers, taking care of these areas has become even more important than ever.”



Twyford Parish Council hopes to plant the trees during National Tree Week, which will take place from Saturday, November 27 until Sunday, December 5.



It is the UK’s largest tree celebration, launched in 1973 after Dutch elm disease spread across the country.



To find out more about Twyford’s Tree Planting Project, and to

support the cause, visit: www. crowdfunder.co.uk/the-big-twyford-tree-planting-project-2021



Any residents who would like to volunteer to help sowing wildflower seeds and watering trees should contact clerk@twyfordparishcouncil.gov.uk