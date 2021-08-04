Villagers taught to record speed of dangerous drivers

TWYFORD has been learning all about road safety with a helping hand from Thames Valley Police.

On Monday, July 12, the force held a Speedwatch session in the village following a series of complaints about drivers moving too quickly across Wokingham borough.

According to Thames Valley Police, borough residents have raised concerns over Bell Foundry Lane, Wiltshire Road and Warren House Road in Wokingham, Cutbush Lane in Lower Earley, Pound Lane in Sonning and Mortimer Road in Grazeley.

During the session, people were taught how to record the details of speeding vehicles with detection devices.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The session was held following concerns over excessive speeds in the area received from members of the community.

“The purpose of the speedwatch session is to be visible and to encourage drivers to slow down.

“It went quite well as a local resident, who had expressed concerns to TVP, said they were happy to see them running a session there.”

Anybody with concerns regarding speedling should contact Bracknell.WokinghamSpeedwatch@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk