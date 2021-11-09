Virginia Water 1-3 Wokingham & Emmbrook: Sumas climb table with away victory

WOKINGHAM & EMMBROOK picked up their first away win of the season as they overcame Virginia Water in the Combined Counties Premier North.

Sumas flew up to the hosts’ end and a smart touch put Clark in with a chance but Matt Jones made a

A foul on the edge of the penalty area gave Sumas a free kick within the first two minutes.

They had taken the lead when Charley Tuttle put the ball away with a tidy finish

A good tackle by Sumas soon found the ball heading towards the open space in front of the host team’s goal with Luke Scope hot in pursuit of the loose ball.

Jones arrived at the ball first and hoofed it into touch. However, Water-boys were retaliating and Greg Wright hammered a rocket shot through the crowded area which Woodward could not quite save.

Callum Eagle won back the ball although Jones collected it before he could be beaten again. Adam Mills took a free kick and the ball was near the far post when it was cracked against the framework and rebounded out into the area and was going towards the far flag when a man went down.

It was Sumas’ skipper Jake White who was badly injured and eventually stretchered off the field. Allen Bossman replaced White and the game continued with the Sumas on the right wing and a long shot by-passed the far post on the undesired side.

Pulling away from defence, Sumas approached the host team’s goal and James Clark made sure of scoring.

As half time was imminent, Virginia Water made a breakaway hoping to draw level by the interval but offside prevented that occurring.

Sumas took a free kick which drew a last second save by Jones. Scope had an effort that missed because he guided the ball which went wide of goal.

After Virginia Water had taken a free kick, the ball went to Luke Scope who drove the ball from an angle into the back of the net.

The ball was incoming towards goal but Woodward made a superb take while running then James Clark left the field after his stint was up and this was followed by Virginia Water taking Leo Peoro off and putting on Trevor Hodge.

Sumas next highlight was when Bossman shot over the bar and then some good passing after the missed effort.

The game was nearing the end but Virginia Water were striving to conclude with a draw but two goals in little time in a competitive game would soak up time and make it almost impossible.

No more goals were scored and Sumas took three points home with the win.

Wokingham & Emmbrook: 1. Woodward, (GK), 2.O’Connell, 3. Tuttle. 4. Mullan, 5. Cummuskey, 6. C.Eagle 7. Mindomba. 8. Carter. 9. Scope, 10. White (c), 11. Clark. Substitutes: 12. Bossman. 14. Durham. 15. Noyes. 16. Pearson. 17. Robson.

By Arthur Strand