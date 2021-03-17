Virtual curry night raises £2,000 Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice

AN EVENING of Indian cuisine raised almost £2,000 for Alexander Devine.

The hospice hosted its Big Curry Night In event and raised the funds through its curry kits and raffle tickets.

The charity, which provides specialist care and lifeline support to families across Berkshire and the surrounding counties, held the virtual event after it was unable to host its annual Scrummy Mummy curry night due to lockdown.

The funds will pay for more than 50 hours of respite care for local children.

This year would have been the charity’s 12th annual curry night.

It started in 2007 when Fiona Devine, mother of Alexander Devine and charity founder, held an event to remember her son, serving a homemade dish to supporters in Alexander’s school.

“We were absolutely blown away by the support for this event,” Kate Wright, fundraiser at the hospice said. “From the generosity of local companies gifting us items for the kits to the number of people that took part.

“We loved seeing all the photos people shared throughout the night of their curry creations and Alexander’s Granny was so thrilled that so many people also made her trifle.”

The event was supported by AB World Foods, Tesco and Marlow-based But First Cocktails. Chef Kuldeep Singh from Wokingham-based Indian restaurant, Sultan Balti Palace, filmed a short video with his top tips for cooking up the perfect Indian feast.