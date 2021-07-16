Virtual events launched with mental health focus

A PAIR of mental health events will be held online to bring the Wokingham community together.

Oxfordshire Mind is hosting two virtual events to discuss mental health and wellbeing needs in the borough.

The first will be the Wokingham Mental Health First Aiders Forum on Thursday, July 15 from 2pm to 3.30pm.

On Tuesday, July 27 is the Mental Health and Wellbeing Community Alliance session from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Claire Shropshall, Wokingham primary care wellbeing project manager for Oxfordshire Mind, said: “I’d like to take the opportunity to extend a huge thanks to all for your continued support with the new Wokingham Wellbeing Service we’ve launched in partnership with Wokingham Borough Council.

“We’re simply overwhelmed with gratitude for all your input and can’t wait to begin this next phase of the project.”

To register for the July 15 session, visit bit.ly/3dlUN1W

To register for July 27, bit.ly/3y0NFjz