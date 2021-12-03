Virtue gymnastics secure medals in national aerobic competition

Virtue school of gymnastics secured a stack of medals at a recent national aerobic competition.

The aerobic squad members returned from the two day completion, The Welsh Championships 2021 with high scores across all categories.

The Welsh was the first ever elite competition in which Virtue Aerobics competed at back in 2019 taking aa total of 23 gymnasts this year they took over 35 competitive gymnasts.

In day one of the competition in the IAC level Virtue performed exceptionally well and walked away with two gold medals, one silver and one fifth position. Cassia Sesay, Tia Edwards and Millie Feasey bagged a gold in their trio in the Level two under 10’s age group.

In the Level three under 10’s Lara Mcgee, Candice Liu and Sophia Reese Powell also walked away with the gold for their trio performance.

In the same category, fifth place went to Evie Wride, Sky Reimers and Cara Dovovan Heath. Amelia Flynn, Isla Little, Maddie West and Millie Schofield took the silver home with their group routine in the Level four under 10’s category.

The Virtue pre-foundation team performed incredibly, scoring the best results the club has ever seen at that level. Millie Ritchie placed seventh out of 18 gymnasts. Jude Yam wowed the audience scoring an amazing 16.100 scooping the gold medal in his category.

In the foundation category (the gateway to elite) Isabelle Meikle placed eighth with a solid routine. In RAC foundation level Manon Canolle took home a bronze medal closely followed by her two team mates Evie Duckett placing fourth and Bella Vasa placing fifth.

During day two of the competition in the RAC level Tia Allan performed a personal best and walked away with the silver medal in the Nat Dev category. In the trio competition India Kristall, Holly Stewart and Taylor Cox got a well deserved bronze medal.

Tiana Whyborn placed fifth in the group one category out of 19 very talented gymnasts, Erin Watchman came 8th and Olivia Mcewen came 11th in the same category. In the pairs section Isabelle Mcdonagh and Freya Abery were awarded a silver medal. In group two Virtue swept the podium receiving a gold from Teagan Allen and a silver from Naomi Morgan.

Lastly in the NAC nat dev level Mary Ann Perrin came a strong 4th narrowly missing the bronze position by 0.2. In the hardest category NAC group one’s Kiera Frankum placed 14th, Emily Kays placed 15th, Alicia Gushlow placed 16th and Kaitlin Strudley placed 18th. Trio’s Kiera, Mary Ann and Emily brought the bronze medal home.

