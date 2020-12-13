Visit Santa’s helpers at Riverways Farm

SANTA’S reindeer have ditched the North Pole for a new home in Twyford — and they’re patiently awaiting visitors.

Riverways Farm, on New Bath Road, is home to 16 of Santa’s furry friends and is inviting residents to pop down and say hello.

The herd of reindeer live on the site all year round, and the farm’s founder says they’re attracting a lot of attention this year.

“They’re proving really popular — I mean they always are,” said Andrew Cardy of Riverways Farm. “People are just desperate to see the reindeer this year.

“Kids always love them because there’s something so unusual and mystical about them, and adults get really intrigued as well because they’re such interesting animals.”

While residents are unable to stroke or feed the reindeer this year, they can watch them roam the paddock or hire them in pairs for educational talks.

For more information, visit: www.riverwaysfarm.co.uk