Visitors flock to Twyford vineyard for wine tours

PEOPLE are flocking back to a popular Twyford vineyard, after its wine tastings proved more popular than ever before.

Stanlake Park Wine Estate, on Waltham Road, relaunched its Wine and Tasting Tour on Friday last week — but the team has already added extra slots, after all of its bookings sold out.

The two hour tours take people through vineyards, before a visit to the winery to see how the beverage is made.

Customers also have the chance to taste a range of wines.

Stanlake Park is currently taking bookings for tours across the summer months.

To find out more, visit: www.stanlakepark.com/pages/tours

