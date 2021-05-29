Visitors flock to Twyford vineyard for wine tours

PEOPLE are flocking back to a popular Twyford vineyard, after its wine tastings proved more popular than ever before.



Stanlake Park Wine Estate, on Waltham Road, relaunched its Wine and Tasting Tour on Friday last week — but the team has already added extra slots, after all of its bookings sold out.



The two hour tours take people through vineyards, before a visit to the winery to see how the beverage is made.



Customers also have the chance to taste a range of wines.



Stanlake Park is currently taking bookings for tours across the summer months.

To find out more, visit: www.stanlakepark.com/pages/tours