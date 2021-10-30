Visually impaired golfers enjoy a day at Sand Martins

Berkshire Vision hosted their popular golf day at the Sand Martins club in Wokingham.

Twelve visually impaired golfers took part in a nine-hole four-ball mixed Texas scramble on the back nine holes of the Finchampstead Road course, where they were joined by sighted friends, caddies and helpers, including members of the host club.

Event organiser Alan Leason thanked the club’s general manager Matt Short, his staff and the Sand Martins captains, Jackie Cawood and Cliff Dodson, along with Berkshire Vision’s activities officer Hannah Lennox and her team for all the help they provided before and on the day of the event.

Berkshire Vision is among the charities chosen by the two captains this year.

Mr Leason said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable day and we are already looking forward to next year’s event which Sand Martins have again kindly agreed to host.”

A special guest was Tony Jones, a former Mayor of Reading who not only played in the tournament but was in the winning team along with Dion M, Stan Bembenek and Short. They recorded a score of gross 37 for a nett 19.4.

Runners-up with a gross 38 and nett 23.4 were the team of David and Graham Benyon, Jackie Dowden and Joan Franklin.

Other prize winners were:

Nearest pin at 12th hole: Sam Goddard (visually impaired), Nic Lund (sighted).

Straightest drive 16th: Andy Turner (visually impaired), Stan Bembenek (sighted).

An auction and raffle on the day raised almost £600 for Berkshire Vision funds.

Berkshire Vision, based in Reading, supports hundreds of blind and partially sighted children and adults across the county, helping them to live their lives to the full.