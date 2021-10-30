Wokingham.Today

Visually impaired golfers enjoy a day at Sand Martins

by Phil Creighton0
The winning team at the Berkshire Vision golf day with event organiser Alan Leason (right)

Berkshire Vision hosted their popular golf day at the Sand Martins club in Wokingham.

Twelve visually impaired golfers took part in a nine-hole four-ball mixed Texas scramble on the back nine holes of the Finchampstead Road course, where they were joined by sighted friends, caddies and helpers, including members of the host club.

Event organiser Alan Leason thanked the club’s general manager Matt Short, his staff and the Sand Martins captains, Jackie Cawood and Cliff Dodson, along with Berkshire Vision’s activities officer Hannah Lennox and her team for all the help they provided before and on the day of the event.

Berkshire Vision is among the charities chosen by the two captains this year.

Mr Leason said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable day and we are already looking forward to next year’s event which Sand Martins have again kindly agreed to host.”

A special guest was Tony Jones, a former Mayor of Reading who not only played in the tournament but was in the winning team along with Dion M, Stan Bembenek and Short. They recorded a score of gross 37 for a nett 19.4.

Runners-up with a gross 38 and nett 23.4 were the team of David and Graham Benyon, Jackie Dowden and Joan Franklin.

Other prize winners were:

Nearest pin at 12th hole: Sam Goddard (visually impaired), Nic Lund (sighted).

Straightest drive 16th: Andy Turner (visually impaired), Stan Bembenek (sighted).

An auction and raffle on the day raised almost £600 for Berkshire Vision funds.

Berkshire Vision, based in Reading, supports hundreds of blind and partially sighted children and adults across the county, helping them to live their lives to the full.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

HEALTHWATCH: Local Community Interest Company preferred bidder for Healthwatch contract in Wokingham Borough

Phil Creighton

Liberal Democrats announce their shadow executive

Phil Creighton

Anna is feline fine over her role as Wokingham’s cat nanny

James Hastings
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.