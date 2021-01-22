Wokingham.Today

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: A glimmer of hope in fight against virus

Covid-19
IT FEELS like a long time since there has been good news relating to the wretched coronavirus.

Since November, we have mostly been in lockdown or similar to lockdown conditions.

It is draining, and we are missing friends, work colleagues, school chums and even the humdrum of everyday life.

With case numbers soaring, and grim highs recorded on a fairly regular basis, it felt that the virus was out of control.

It still is, and we must not be complacent, despite the encouraging signs around us.

This week, we have finally seen the daily number of positive tests decline. The rate per 100,000 people is coming down.

And it’s a genuine pleasure to record the amazing work of the volunteers who are helping our wonderful medical teams in administering those precious first doses of the vaccine.

It’s a real team effort, involving the NHS, the voluntary sector, Wokingham Borough Council and those people stepping up to get their jabs.

The lockdown is still here. It is for the good of us all, no matter how frustrating it is. The virus is still ripping large through our communities. And sadly the death toll is continuing to rise.

It might be tempting to take this glimmer of hope as a time to relax our guard. It’s not.

Stay at home and protect you, your loved ones, your friends, and the NHS.

But remember, the end is in sight.

