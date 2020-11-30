VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: All of us must stand up to bullies

IT IS disappointing that Priti Patel remains our home secretary.

Bullying has no place within the workplace, even if that workplace is Whitehall.

Last week’s report into Ms Patel’s conduct is not an isolated incident. And it is also the second time that the Prime Minister – who has form himself over the Darius Guppy affair – has failed to take action when one of those around him have been found lacking.

Ms Patel should not be an MP. After she was forced to resign from Theresa May’s cabinet in 2017 for settingntry, she should have stepped down from public life.

She didn’t, and it is a detriment that our leaders have effectively turned a blind eye to both her behaviour then and her behaviour now.

It is therefore pleasing to see Wokingham resident Charlie Kristensen be prepared to stand up and take affirmative action.

The youngster, who has been bullied for his love of the arts, says that Ms Patel is sending out the wrong message, and setting a bad example for his generation.

He has invited her on to his podcast so they can discuss the finer points of her behaviour.

Sadly she has declined to take part – a shame, as we all have a duty to stand up to those whose behaviour needs challenging.

At the same time, it shouldn’t be children who show us adults how to behave.

This is another sorry episode for this shambolic government. We deserve better.

This week’s editorial for Wokingham.Today