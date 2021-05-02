VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: An important choice and it’s yours

THURSDAY sees the borough head to the polls for the most important election in 20 years.

Over the past four years, the Conservatives’ majority on the council has eroded as opposition parties have made inroads. We have gone from being an almost pure Blue chamber to one that features a mixture of parties.

When the votes are counted, if the Conservatives lose four seats, the council will go to no overall control. And if the Liberal Democrats do exceptionally well, they could well be either the largest party or the ruling one.

Or, the Conservatives could see their majority grow once again. It’s your choice.

There are many issues that have affected us: From bin collections to housing numbers, from Elms Field to regenerations, from road maintenance to speeding, from spending to debt levels, we have covered the lot.

The question that every voter in each of the 18 wards needs to answer is who do they trust to run the council over the next year? Stick with the devil you know, or take a punt on something new?

As your newspaper, we reflect all views, and not tell you how to vote. Your vote is precious, and in this covid time, more so.

Next Thursday is a crucial date for the future of the borough. Play your part and have your say.

editorial