VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Arts and jobs are coming for borough

FORGET finding your next job in cyber, Wokingham borough is becoming a hub for arts and culture — and it comes with employment opportunities.

The University of Reading’s TV studio in Shinfield has been approved by the council, pushing the western village into the spotlight once again.

The studio will be a place to film live chat and game shows, with hundreds of seats for its audience.

The venue will also be generating creative jobs in the sector.

And it’s not the only new centre.

Exclusively revealed in Wokingham.Today, the borough council leader has confirmed Carnival Hub will be a place for the arts too thrive.

Although already being built, the Wokingham town centre venue will now have 450-seat theatre space, green room, meeting rooms and more.

It will be sound-proofed for higher-quality, creating theatre-like acoustics, Cllr John Halsall said.

And he said previous criticisms of the plan have now been incorporated into the designs, ensuring live performances can take place in the heart of the town.

It builds on the council vision to prioritise arts and culture in the borough, and furthers the town centre regeneration plans.

It also brings more employment opportunities for the people of Wokingham.

With film studios and theatres popping up across the area, mid-pandemic calls

to ditch the arts and find IT seem far removed from the reality on the ground. This sector is booming, and Wokingham is here to benefit from its growth.

More jobs is no bad thing.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial column of Wokingham.Today