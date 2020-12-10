VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Christmas spirit outlasts the Grinches

THIS WEEK’S front page really is a tale of two Christmasses.

On the one hand, there’s the callous thieves who are stealing people’s festive decorations.

What goes into their minds?

These items, including reindeer, Santas and snowmen, brighten up these dark days and bring pleasure to youngsters.

Stealing them is cowardly, thoughtless and pathetic. We hope the police catch the thieves quickly so that no one’s Christmas is spoilt.

Contrast that with the picture of the bikers who, despite there being no formal toy run this year, still made every effort to get gifts to Barnardo’s.

Thousands of presents have been given to ensure that the children in the charity’s care still have something to open on Christmas Day.

It’s just one example of many in our pages this week of people who have gone above and beyond to share the blessings of this time of year.

From donations to foodbanks, creating Christmas cards or giving even more toys, ordinary people are doing everything they can, despite the coronavirus pandemic, to spread some Christmas cheer.

That is what makes Wokingham borough so special – ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

This truly is the most wonderful time of year.

We’re not going to let those Grinches steal our Christmas spirit – the hope of the festive season outlasts the misers.

