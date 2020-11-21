VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Citizens rejoice, what a help they are

THE FIGURES are astonishing.

More than 5,000 people helped. More than 12,000 issues raised. And more than £1 million of income gained for clients.

It’s all down to a team of volunteers who have been helping at Wokingham Citizens Advice.

Across the year, they have been staffing the phones at the One Front Door scheme, helping people who often in desperate need.

And that help has come in the form of resolving debt problems, ensuring food parcels are delivered, and people have the support they have needed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It is an astonishing network.

Part of the fabric of the borough for many years, it has been revitalised by the arrival of Jake Morrison as chief executive two years ago this week.

His predecessors have all done briliant work, for which we are grateful, but Jake has moved the service on incredibly in just 24 months.

Last night he received an Excellence in Leadership award at the charity’s annual conference. It is well deserved.

He has inspired his team to rise to the challenge of the pandemic, he’s ensured they can work remotely while also being able to offer help six days a week.

And he’s had one eye on increasing funding to enhance the services that Citizens Advice can offer others.

This week might mark two years’ work for Jake as chief executive of the Wokingham branch of Citizens Advice, but we know he won’t rest of his laurels – he strives for excellence.

What an inspiration to us all.

This week’s editorial for Wokingham.Today