VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Community events in your community paper

OUR team are loving the return of community events to our borough.

As Wokingham’s only dedicated newspaper, we love to cover all of the wonderful occasions organised by you —our residents.

As the only place to go for this kind of news, it’s wonderful to see culture and arts events returning with a bang.

Of course, there are still precautions being taken, but there is a sense of joy to the return of village fayres and school ribbon cuttings.

In this week’s paper, we feature Wokingham Pride, the Henley Arts Trail, and of course, Marvellous Festival.

Seeing people with a smile on their faces is heart-warming — and it is contagious. The good kind.

Throughout the pandemic, we have endeavoured to keep up the good news, and have dedicated our centre pages to all things weird and wonderful. From bake sales to bike rides, charity challenges and acts of kindness.

We love being the place to champion the good in others, and will continue to do so.

So whether you’re out and about this summer, or taking on an epic challenge for the good of others — we are here to document it.

Here’s to a wonderful summer with a community focus — let’s celebrate local.

And when you want to know what’s happening, pick up your copy of Wokingham.Today. We’re here for you.