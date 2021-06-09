VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Covid is far from over this summer

THIS WEEK marked the start of the summer months, and many will be looking at their calendars for the big reopen.

Monday, June 21, is just around the corner, and the Government will soon set out its plan for the next phase in lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Yet this week, the borough’s infection rate reached 45.6 per 100,000 people.

This is now higher than the national average, which sits at 30.3, and significantly higher than the South East, which has a rate of 19.2.

What has changed?

Last month, 50 cases of the Delta variant, previously referred to as the Indian variant, were identified in the borough.

And the council leader said many of those getting infected have not been vaccinated.

This includes a vast proportion of the population that have been invited for a jab, and declined.

The data reported in today’s paper reflects activities in the community from roughly a fortnight ago.

It can take three or four days for someone to develop covid symptoms, and even more for their condition to worsen.

And many people could be walking around the borough asymptomatic.

So what is the advice to residents from the council’s health executive?

If you’re eligible, then get the vaccine, he said. That, and take twice weekly lateral flow tests — provided for free — to keep you and the community safe.

Voice of Wokingham is the editorial for Wokingham.Today