VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Decision of today affects our tomorrow

THE cuts to international aid are concerning, particularly at a time like this.

The Bishop of Reading feels that the decision is ‘desperately misguided’ and has called on her parishoners to write to their MPs to protest.

£4bn of UK aid cut from water, sanitation and vaccination projects in desperately poor countries in the middle of a global pandemic. Shall we write to our MPs? — Olivia Graham (@LiviJGraham) April 28, 2021

While the government’s decision might sound rational – the need to tighten our nation’s belts following the sharpest economic downturn for 300 years – the reality will be different.

Dr Sarah Allott, who we interview this week, has seen the difference that the aid has made on projects she has been involved in. As someone who has been on the ground, she is a voice worth listening to.

A drop from 0.7% to 0.5% might sound insignificant, but when you’re at the sharp end it really is a matter of life and death.

A promise that the cut will be temporary is hard to accept when the pledge is being made contrary to a manifesto commitment to keep the aid level where it was.

The chancellor will argue that the rules need to be ripped up to help the nation recover from the coronavirus pandemic. He is right, to a point.

The decision today affects projects that are designed to create a better tomorrow.

A rethink is needed.

The voice of Wokingham is Wokingham.Today’s editorial