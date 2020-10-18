VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Facing the future of healthcare

IT IS nothing more than an inkling at the moment, but it’s one we like.

The suggestion that a new hospital could be built in Shinfield – presumably close to the University’s science park – makes a lot of sense.

Close to major roads, easy to access and on good public transport networks (thanks Reading Buses), it should be possible to build a 21st century hospital and make it a teaching one, in line with the University’s own ethos.

The current Royal Berkshire Hospital has a lot of history attached to it – it has its own, excellent, museum detailing its past and the advances in healthcare over the centuries.

It also received a huge investment at the turn of the century, which has been a huge blessing to many of us.

But with the population of the Thames Valley expected to increase and the demand on its services increasing, it is right and proper to look at ways to improve and enhance the already excellent service that the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust provides us.

Whatever the answer, it has to be a solution that works not just for the population but the wonderful NHS staff who work tirelessly to keep us fit and healthy.

We look forward to seeing how the consultation develops.