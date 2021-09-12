Wokingham.Today

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Freely Fruity are simply amazing

by Staff Writer0
Freely Fruity
The Freely Fruity team

OVER the summer, there has been a spot in our centre pages dedicated to the work of Freely Fruity. 

This wonderful group have been planting, curating and now harvesting food for the benefit of the wider community.

The fruits of their labours has been given to charities and groups who can get them to people who need food.

And what can be better than fresh?

This week, they passed a major milestone: They have harvested a tonne of vegetables and fruit and given it away.

It’s not the end of the story either. There are more crops coming to fruition so more families will benefit.

For those who attended Saturday’s Heritage Day event in Wokingham town, there were free strawberry plants to take home.

Freely Fruity is a brilliant idea. It’s been superbly executed and is making a real difference.

Everyone involved deserves the fullest praise.

Here’s to seeing their work grow.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial column of Wokingham.Today

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

IN THE KITCHEN: Keema Matar

Guest contributor

Thieves raid Emmbrook Post Office in early hours of this morning

Phil Creighton

£500,000 pledged to help tackle potholes across Wokingham – and new equipment to avoid road closures

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.