VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Freely Fruity are simply amazing

OVER the summer, there has been a spot in our centre pages dedicated to the work of Freely Fruity.

This wonderful group have been planting, curating and now harvesting food for the benefit of the wider community.

The fruits of their labours has been given to charities and groups who can get them to people who need food.

And what can be better than fresh?

This week, they passed a major milestone: They have harvested a tonne of vegetables and fruit and given it away.

It’s not the end of the story either. There are more crops coming to fruition so more families will benefit.

For those who attended Saturday’s Heritage Day event in Wokingham town, there were free strawberry plants to take home.

Freely Fruity is a brilliant idea. It’s been superbly executed and is making a real difference.

Everyone involved deserves the fullest praise.

Here’s to seeing their work grow.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial column of Wokingham.Today