VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Good news, but have a quiet Christmas

OUR FRONT page picture is something we’ve longed to see for a months: the first vaccinations are rolling out across the borough.

It is an astonishing achievement, and all involved – the scientists, the NHS staff, the council officers and councillors, and the marshals – deserve our fulsome praise.

But it is not the end of the pandemic, just the beginning of the end.

It goes without saying that this has been the most unusual Christmas of our lifetimes. No big events. No carol services. A few pantos and not a lot of festive cheer.

Next week is Christmas week.

We might be tempted to relax our guard, seeing family and friends and overindulging. But that can wait.

After all, Christmas is more than a time of year. It is a season in our hearts. And even if you mark the religious side of it, the infant Jesus was thought to be born in August, not December 25.

So please, take it easy. Have a quiet Christmas. Call friends – Zoom if you must – rather than call on them. Raise a glass virtually. Eat, drink and order a takeaway.

Celebrate from afar, and don’t let your guard down.

The virus is spreading rapidly around the borough and Tier 3 is a possibility. We can all play our part in reducing it.

Early deliveries

Next week and our New Year issue will come out a day early – Wednesday – due to Christmas. Our December 30 issue is intended to be a souvenir look back at this extraordinary year. Don’t miss it.

This week’s editorial for Wokingham.Today