VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Improving lives is a lasting legacy

THIS week we are sad to report the death of two community stalwarts. Both leave a lasting impact on many.

Gordon Storey is one of those wonderful people who devoted his life to improving and enhancing the world around him.

Twyford Together was, in many ways, Gordon.

He cajoled, arm twisted, convinced and, with a cheeky grin, encouraged people to give generously: their time, their money and their goods to ensure all manner of events could take place.

His work, as a leader who empowered others, has brought much joy and happiness to many.

He will be missed by so many in Twyford, but it is typical of the man that his work will continue.

Gordon may have been the energy behind a lot of ideas, but he was wise enough to let other people run with them.

While covid has prevented all but the Christmas light switch-on to take place last year, these events will return and, thanks to the team around him, Twyford Together will benefit the village for years to come.

That’s a legacy to treasure.

And we also make the passing of Jay Blundell, headteacher at The Foundry College, passed away last month following a very short but aggressive illness.

Through teaching at The Bulmershe as well as the Foundry, hundreds of children will have benefited from her wisdom, and kindness.

Both Gordon and Jay were ordinary people who decided to do something special. The lives they touched are an inspiration to us all.

