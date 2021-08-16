VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: In an uncertain year, results give clarity

IN THE words of Young Mr Grace, they’ve all done very well.

The past 18 months have been a rollercoaster for us all: it’s stating the obvious when we say life has been disrupted by covid.

For students, the best place to learn is in the classroom. Science experiments are best done safely in the lab, discussions on Shakespeare in person, and it’s easier to have a sly peek at someone else’s exam paper if they’re in the same examination room as you.

Learning has been stop-start, DIY, online and in the classroom. There’s not been the rhythm of the school year, nor has there been the chance to explore teenage love at the disco.

So for this year’s students receiving their A-levels or GCSEs, whatever the grade, they’ve coped admirably with the unique circumstances that has seen constant disruption.

We know some readers will want league tables and stricter marks next year. But we want to celebrate your achievements. Well done to all.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial of Wokingham.Today