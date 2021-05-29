VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: It’s time to rethink teenagers’ spaces

AT THE annual council meeting last week, youngster Rio Elms raised a perennial question: what is there for young people, like him, to do.

He highlighted the problems lockdown had caused, and mentioned there were no particular places to go.

We’re a long way from the days when youngsters would fall in for a busy week of Boys’ Brigade: drill, gym, camping and contests as well as the dreaded uniform cleaning.

But we’ve also seen youth clubs and centres fall out of favour.

The suggestion that teenagers could spend their spare time in restaurants and cafes is misleading – such a lifestyle is beyond the means of most teenagers, used to a bit of pocket money. They’re more likely to be behind the till.

The Berkshire Youth survey recently reported 51% of young people feel they are never listened to by their council – leaving us with much to chew on.

Maybe it’s time to listen to our youngsters, rather than letting them eat expensive cake in a restaurant.

The Voice of Wokingham is Wokingham.Today’s editorial