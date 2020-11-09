VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Let’s get through this together

SO, HERE we are – another lockdown.

The sense of deja vu with March is inevitable.

While some are frustrated that there has to be any lockdown at all, it is clearly needed to ensure that the NHS is not overwhelmed as we come up to its usual winter pressures.

But this is a different lockdown to the spring. Schools are still open, and from the get-go, non-essential retail can still offer click and collect services, so they’re not completely closed.

And we’re being encouraged to stick to hospital appointments to avoid any new backlogs developing.

Locking down during one of the darkest times of the year, as we hurtle towards the shortest day, is unsettling.

But at the same time, we have to provide hope for each other.

We can provide hope for our independent retailers by standing by them. We can provide hope for our restaurants by enjoying takeaways.

We can provide hope for our children by setting an example over social distancing, and exercising patience over the current situation.

We can provide hope by donating to the many groups that offer support to the vulnerable and isolated.

We can provide hope to each other, with encouragement and following the rules.

We can do this – together.