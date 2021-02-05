VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Look again at where and how we shop

IT IS always sad to see a business leave the borough.

Saying goodbye to New Look is, for many of us, going to be hard.

And it’s not just for the clothes that it sold, popular though they were.

As many comments on our social media have pointed out, it was because the staff who worked there worked hard to ensure the Market Place store was warm, welcoming and accessible.

Buying clothes is not always an easy task. So many choices, and trying to find what we like can be like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Yes, shopping online can be convenient, particularly in a pandemic, but it’s never the same.

That experience is guided and shaped by the atmosphere generated by those who work in the store.

We mourn the loss of a good shop for Wokingham town, just as we mourn the closing of Woodley’s HSBC, Peacocks and the Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

But it is important to remember the brilliant people who worked in them. We hope they find new employment quickly.

It is an important reminder that we have a duty to support our local businesses – use them or we lose them.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial of Wokingham.Today