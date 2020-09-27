VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Rekindle the spirit

IT IS clear that preparations are being stepped up to manage a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Over the last few weeks, more than 13 million people across the UK entered local lockdowns.

And on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister announced further national restrictions.

We’re back to working from home.

Pubs are closing early and we’ve gone from £10 off to 10pm bedtime.

Johnson’s speech on Tuesday suggested we all have a part to play when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.

In March, many of us were filled with a sense of national duty, and a burning desire to help the community.

Six months later, we must rekindle that spirit again. Facing tighter restrictions after a fleeting taste of freedom over summer is a difficult reminder that there is much we do not know about Covid-19.

The Oxford vaccine trial was temporarily paused due to side effects but research has restarted again.

It will take time for this to be finalised, and in the meantime it falls to the community to once again, do their best.

We must keep our distance from one another, wear masks more often and help to curb the infection rate. We can do this again.