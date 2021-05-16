VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Seats are on loan, hold them carefully

WOKINGHAM Labour leader Andy Croy made a strong point following his defeat in last week’s local elections: seats are lent to politicians.

The electorate will choose their representation, their voice for the community. And this can change year on year.

Wokingham borough might feel as if it is a safe Conservative seat, but as we saw in Hartlepool last week, the electorate can and will change their mind.

At the start of a new municipal year, with 10 new (and not so new) faces stepping to the council chambers, it is worth remembering — seats are not permanent, councillors exist to serve the community.

Being a politician is often a thankless task, with abuse heaped on you.

Councillors carry out a civic duty.

The allowance is a pittance, the hours can be long. And sometimes the electorate can be fickle.

But candidates stand up to be counted, and become public servants.

The municipal year is young, these new councillors are at the start of their terms. And there will be more elections next year — seats could change again.

To all those elected, thank you for stepping up. Good luck, but never forget your seat is lent to you.

The Voice of Wokingham is Wokingham.Today’s editorial