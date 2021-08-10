Wokingham.Today

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Taking action means hard choices

by Staff Writer
grass cutting
Picture: Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

IT CAN hardly have escaped your attention that the grass has been, well, a bit long of late.

This is not the pleasant meadows of wild flowers we were promised a few years ago.

This is full-on triffid invasion where if the plants won’t get you, the ticks growing in them will.

Thankfully, Wokingham Borough Council has acknowledged our concerns and acted swiftly to end the grassgate problem of 2021.

They have publicly called out contractors Tivoli for their work, calling it “below the standards we would expect”.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive’ grass blamed for Wokingham’s woes

Calling for fast and a permanent solution means there should be action taken soon.

It’s one thing to plant pretty wild flowers, it’s another thing to turn Wokingham into a jungle.

The council deserves praise for standing up for us residents over this issue, and we welcome Tivoli’s fulsome apology.

Now, let’s see some cutting.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial column of Wokingham.Today

