VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The great reopening – let’s not blow it

MONDAY was a day to remember. We woke up to an unexpected snowfall.

Although it settled, the spring sunshine meant that winter’s final act came to naught.

By the lunchtime, there was no evidence that it had even been so cold at the start of the day.

It meant that those of us who were ready to head to the pub for the first time in ages didn’t have to nurse pints in bitterly cold conditions.

The sunshine felt cathartic. The pint in hand miraculous.

Things are looking up.

And it’s not just the pubs. Shops reopened for the first time since Christmas.

A chance to get out of the house and see old friends, to experience some kind of normality.

For the first time in a long time, the coronavirus seems to be on the retreat. The rate per 100,000 is coming down and down. Vaccinations are increasing and the introduction of rapid lateral flow tests at home is a step forward.

But what felt good on Monday will only continue to feel good if we stick to the rules. Keep our journeys to a minimum, stick to groups of six or two households, keep your distance and remember the virus will look for any chance it can get to spread.

Let’s not blow this wonderful freedom.

The Voice of Wokingham is Wokingham.Today’s editorial