VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The name may have changed, but our values are still the same

WHAT’S in a name?

For the past five years, The Wokingham Paper has been your fearless voice in the borough. Standing up for you, sharing your news and campaigning on your behalf.

This week, we have a new name.

But our aims remain the same.

In our first issue, we said that local news is precious and needs to be protected. We stand by that.

Over the past five years, we have seen other news outlets retreat. We remain the only place to go to for full coverage of Wokingham borough.

We have also seen phenomenal growth for our website, Wokingham.Today. Each month there are millions of page impressions.

And we reach thousands of people via Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. We are now more than just a newspaper.

So our new name reflects the way in which news media is changing: we share news online and in print.

One thing hasn’t changed: our commitment to bringing you quality journalism every week.

Make sure you buy a copy of Wokingham.Today every week.