VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The real cost of vandalism

THE PETTY vandalism of Wokingham’s Latimer Road playground has shocked many of us.

It is anti-social behaviour from a select minority of people. It is deliberate, it is pre-mediated and has a massive impact on our communities.

It is currently the Easter holidays. With schools out, parents appreciate the pleasures of the park as it gives their children somewhere to enjoy.

Every day while the play area is out of use during lockdown, it is depriving children of a space to play.

To have it taken away because of thoughtless vandals is beyond the pale.

Yes, we are grateful that no one has been injured and it is ultimately just a nuisance, but it is just a nuisance that happens far too often.

In recent months we have reported on a swathe of anti-social behaviour in this area. We constantly hear of readers who have not seen police on patrol and want them to be making a visible presence.

In a few weeks time, we will be electing a new police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley. Next week, we will feature interviews with the three main candidates.

They will have a lot on their plate – the Thames Valley is a big area after all – but tackling anti-social behaviour and getting Bobbies back on the beat must be their number one priority.

