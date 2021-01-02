VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The value of looking back and forth

THIS WEEK’S edition is different from usual: an opportunity to reflect on the journey we have undergone together this year.

While for most of us, coronavirus didn’t impact our lives until late March, the new virus that is thought to have originated from a wet market in Wuhan has been part of our lives since January.

This has not been a usual year. All the events we look forward to were cancelled or moved.

Our days out and holidays replaced with staycations, weekly doorstep claps and online quizzes.

It has seen the best of us as we have rushed to support charities and good causes helping those most affected by the virus.

Community champions have been good neighbours and faith groups have stepped up to help out in so many ways.

Home schooling, working from home and extended periods of furlough have been the norm.

Yes, this year has been really difficult, not least having Christmas pulled away from us at the last minute, but it has shown just how resilient, just how supportive we can be.

As you look back over the events of the past 12 months, it’s worth patting yourselves on the back.

Coronavirus is still here. We will likely to be in Tier 4 for several weeks. Life will not return to normal for a good while.

Until then, remember hands, face, space, and look out for each other.

A Happy New Year to you.