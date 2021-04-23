VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: The why can wait, the help cannot

THE FIRE that swept through a block of apartments in Arborfield Green last week has shocked us all.

It has stunned a community in the process of being knitted together.

The Cavalry is just one part of this new village built on the site of REME, and is one of its jewels.

The homes in Millard Place are for rent, but the swish website advertising it makes much of the attempts to foster a community, promising wine tasting sessions, yoga classes and other social events. It’s also pet friendly.

We are fortunate that we are reporting just a blaze: there are no casualties to report although residents will be facing many stresses and strains at this time.

In the darkness there is hope and signs that this new community is ready to come together. One resident told us that spare beds have been offered. The response to the Church @ The Green’s work has been amazing. And you have given generously to a crowdfunder.

The fire will be a stain on our borough. The cause will be investigated – and reported on – but the bonds of friendship are strong and that is something to be proud of.

Voice of Wokingham is the editorial for Wokingham.Today.