VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Time to put our money where our mouths are

TAKE OUT to help out. It’s a simple message and one that we think is a win-win for Wokingham borough.

We are hugely proud of our many brilliant pubs, restaurants, takeaways and cafés – and rightly so.

We’re saddened that covid means we can’t patron them as we usually would.

And we’re certainly missing meeting up with friends and family and breaking bread together.

We are looking forward to using them again when the pandemic is over. But we need to ensure that they will be there when it is.

Every time we order from them now we are helping our local economy, supporting those businesses which we can sometimes take for granted.

If every reader committed to buying at least one takeaway this lockdown, they will enjoy a tasty treat, while supporting a valued local business.

So, please, take out to help out.

This week’s editorial for Wokingham.Today.