Wokingham.Today

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Time to put our money where our mouths are

by Staff Writer0
Photo by Rural Pie Co Limited
Picture: Rural Pie Co.

TAKE OUT to help out. It’s a simple message and one that we think is a win-win for Wokingham borough.

We are hugely proud of our many brilliant pubs, restaurants, takeaways and cafés – and rightly so.

We’re saddened that covid means we can’t patron them as we usually would.

And we’re certainly missing meeting up with friends and family and breaking bread together.

We are looking forward to using them again when the pandemic is over. But we need to ensure that they will be there when it is.

Every time we order from them now we are helping our local economy, supporting those businesses which we can sometimes take for granted.

If every reader committed to buying at least one takeaway this lockdown, they will enjoy a tasty treat, while supporting a valued local business.

So, please, take out to help out.

This week’s editorial for Wokingham.Today.

Related posts

SNOW DAY: Which schools in Wokingham Borough are open and which are closed?

Phil Creighton

Wokingham to go into Tier 2 when lockdown ends

Phil Creighton

INTERVIEW: Sheppard calls on defensive improvement as Bracknell Bees look to retain top spot

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Support Wokingham.Today.

Wokingham.Today is a Social Enterprise and aims to ensure that everyone within the Borough has free access to independent and up-to-date news. However, providing this service is not without costs. If you are able to, please make a contribution to support our work.

Click here to contribute.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.