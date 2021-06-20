VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Vaccinations are a welcome step – make sure you have yours

THE CORONAVIRUS rate remains high across the borough despite the surge testing campaign.

It seems stubbornly stuck around the 90 per 100,000 people mark meaning this wretched virus is lingering.

The government had no alternative but to delay the June 21 unlocking. If the virus continues to stick around then July might not be the end that we wish for.

The delay is unwanted, but also totally necessary. The data – and what happened at Christmas – shows that.

So we applaud Wokingham Borough Council’s swift action in ensuring those aged 18-24 across the whole of our region can get their first vaccination.

Time and time again over the pandemic, officers and councillors have taken swift, decisive action to help try and protect us, even if that has put them at odds with Westminster. A genuine well done to all involved.

The surge testing campaign runs until Monday, but the need to keep on our toes remains. Encourage all young adults to get their first jab. We need it.

