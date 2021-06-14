Wokingham.Today

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: We are not out of the woods just yet

surge testing coronavirus
SURGE testing across parts of the borough is necessary as covid rates continue to go in the wrong direction.

In Wokingham Town, the rate per 100,000 has reached 220 people. That’s where we were in at the turn of the year and our festive celebrations were mothballed.

Rates continue to rise sharply upwards across Wokingham, Reading and Bracknell Forest boroughs. Clearly we are not out of the woods just yet.

The surge testing programme started on Monday and Wokingham Borough Council report a good start so far. More than 1,300 businesses contacted, 1,000 residents door knocked and 1,600 test kits delivered to affected schools.

That’s on top of the testing sites.

The Borough Council should be applauded for their efforts at this time to try and keep us safe. It is a mammoth job and it is being done well.

It is up to all of us to play our part, not just in protecting ourselves, but each other.

Let’s do it to ensure we stay safe.

