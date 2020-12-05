VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: We’ll drink to Sir John over pub call

LOCKDOWN to tiers is frustrating.

The wait for restrictions to be lifted is agonising. We all want normality again – travel, days out, a shift at the coalface, or even just a hug.

But we have to be patient.

Coronavirus is not going away just yet and the government, despite its well-documented problems and unpreparedness, is trying to mitigate the situation.

For the next few weeks at least, we will be in Tier 2, which has certain restrictions on what we can and cannot do. It will not be fun, and will limit any pre-Christmas cheer.

Yes, it will be great to see crowds back at the Mad Stad, audiences in theatres and festive purchasing in markets and shops, but it is our community hubs that will struggle.

Earlier this week, Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood raised the problems facing the hospitality industry.

Under the restrictions, many can’t operate, especially wet pubs, which don’t serve food. It makes little sense. If it’s safe to eat in a pub, it’s safe to drink in them too.

Many pubs are small businesses with big overheads. And there are many breweries who will now face pouring good stock down the drain as they can’t sell it in time.

The enforced changes will affect everything, and at what is traditionally one of the busiest times of year.

Sir John is right to highlight these issues and the need for government support.

After all, we will all need a drink when the pandemic is over.