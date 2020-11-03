VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: We’re thinking of our community

CORONAVIRUS cases in our borough have now reached 100 per 100,000 people.

This means we have reached one of the criteria to be moved into Tier 2 restrictions — and this could happen fairly soon.

It will be a sad moment for many, discovering they can no longer meet friends and family at a safe distance indoors.

But we know the virus spreads through close contact, often through the air.

So it’s important that if restrictions rise, we do our best not to panic, and instead take the calmest and kindest route forward.

Nobody wants to be living though this pandemic, it’s putting a strain on many of our lives.

But what we do next is of absolute importance.

The borough council is right when it says we are in this together — we wear our masks to protect others, and we wash our hands to protect ourselves, and we make space to stop the spread of infection.

If we enter Tier 2, we will only be allowed indoors with our household, support bubble, or long-term partner.

There are of course slight deviances in the restrictions when it comes to weddings, funerals, indoor sports and other such events and activities.

To get through the autumn and winter season and reduce the number of Covid-19 infections, we must continue to think of our community, and follow the guidance and rules — for everyone’s sake.