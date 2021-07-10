VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Why pride matters to us all

ON SATURDAY, Wokingham borough will hold its first proper Pride gathering.

Yes, last year there was a bit of flag waving outside the town hall, but covid prevented it from being anything more substantial.

Still reasonably low-key, the picnic planned for lunchtime is a small acorn from which oaks will grow.

It’s an opportunity for all of us to wrap a metaphorical arm around those residents from the LGBTQ+ community, and those who aren’t sure, and let them know they are loved, they are valued and they are an important part of Wokingham’s community.

The first pride event in the UK was held in London in 1972 when attitudes were very different.

We have come a long way since then. But for some being LGBTQ+ is something they feel they have to keep secret, for fear for reprisals.

For some, coming out and not having to hide who they are is difficult.

So, pride matters. It’s an opportunity for those who are out and proud to celebrate. It’s a moment for those who need some help and guidance to come forward and get it.

And for those of us who aren’t LGBTQ+, it’s a moment for us to say to people,

‘We take you as you are, and that’s

alright’.

So, yes, pride matters for all of us.

It might just be a picnic, but until all society accepts LGBTQ+ people for who they are, it’s important. And when they do, it will be just as important.

The Voice of Wokingham is the editorial of Wokingham.Today