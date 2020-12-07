VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of December 3, 2020

Do you have strategic financial management and planning skills?

Would you like to help transform the Board of our animal-protection charity that wants to move forward to cope with demand?

Saving Abandoned Fly-grazing Equines (SAFE) is a small Wokingham-based charity that helps rescue and place abandoned horses.

Established in 2014, SAFE are a Charitable Incorporated Organisation in need of more trustees.

Its three trustees are welcoming of new ideas and want support to better manage and plan our finances.

Obviously a charity, not a business, but the team want volunteers to help apply good business principles in governing our organisation.

SAFE will particularly welcome a potential Treasurer with strategic financial planning and foresight, to help manage its day-to-day and longer-term finances.

SAFE doesn’t insist on a financial or accounting qualification, although that would be welcome. Your experience and understanding of SME or charity finance would be useful but not essential.

There are volunteers who handle day-to-day finance and banking, but a new Treasurer will be able to shape comprehensive changes to our financial procedures and practices in agreement with other trustees; this may include suggesting accounting packages and other change to financial policy and practice.

Access to online banking would be given, so the role can be undertaken remotely for the most part.

SAFE welcomes potential trustees with ideas and expertise from a variety of backgrounds, including but not exclusively from the business world.

The charity wants to expand the diversity of our board, in all meanings of the term.

As well as a new Treasurer, it is also for general Trustee, who can drive change for its charity. Ideally you will have change management and business transformation skills.

Wokingham Foodbank is an entirely volunteer-run organisation that exists to provide help to those in need in Wokingham.

This help includes the supply of food and, where appropriate help with heating and lighting costs.

Families or individuals who need help in this way must register with one of the care agencies in the town, such as Citizens Advice, Transform Housing, numerous departments in Wokingham Borough Council and many others.

They can then request a referral for a food parcel or help with fuel.

The Foodbank We are currently looking for an administrator to support the Foodbank manager for approximately eight hours per week.

A majority of the role can be carried out at home and can be flexible but with some time on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

The volunteer needs to be happy volunteering independently and be confident with Microsoft Office applications.

This is an on-going role so long-term commitment is needed.

