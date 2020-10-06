VOLUNTEER CORNER: As seen in Wokingham.Today of October 1, 2020

Crowthorne Old Age to Teen Society (COATS) was set up in 1966 to support older people living in and around the area of Crowthorne in Berkshire.

We own and run The COATS Centre, recently totally refurbished through the Building a Better COATS Programme.

The charity employs staff to run the Centre, together with many volunteers, who also help in the well-equipped kitchen and drive the charity-owned minibus. Following the centre refurbishment, our trustee Board is now looking to the future, with some more-longstanding trustees feeling the time is right to pass on their responsibilities to another generation.

We are looking for the following Trustees; Health & Safety – acting as liaison with the ‘responsible person’ for the centre, charity shop and minibus, providing your expertise in our compliance; Human Resources – acting as the lead for our HR strategy and support to our employees; Honorary Secretary – to support to the Board, arranging meetings, producing Minutes; Health, Well-being or Social Care liaison – providing your specialist knowledge and expertise in developing our relationships with Health and Social Care agencies, and in the health and well-being agendas.

Citizens Advice Wokingham offers free, confidential, impartial and independent advice and information to anyone living or working in the borough. We are looking to recruit volunteers who will talk to clients over the phone, face-to-face (when regulations allow it) or online to explore what problems they have and identify the right level

of support. You will be required to write a summary and the actions that need to be taken.

It is a chance to be a part of making a real difference to someone’s life. You will gain knowledge in areas such as benefits, housing, debt and employment through training and then the role itself.

You will need to be; friendly and approachable, non-judgmental, have good listening skills and excellent communication skills, good IT skills and be calm under pressure.

We need a minimum of six months commitment and we ask for six hours per week, which can be over one day or spread over two.

The Cowshed is a charity which provides support to people of all backgrounds in a time of personal crisis. It provides good quality cleaned and ironed clothes and other essentials free to anyone in need.

It has recently opened a new distribution centre in Winnersh and are looking for more volunteers, particulary on Fridays to help sort and wash/iron donations from 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm.

Contact us: tel. 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit our website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk